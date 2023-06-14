Arsenal’s midfield revamp could cost Thomas Partey his career at the club

Arsenal is reportedly focused on strengthening their midfield ahead of the upcoming season, with potential deals for Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo in progress.

Manager Mikel Arteta is determined to bolster the team’s midfield options, while also considering the role of Thomas Partey, who has been a standout player for Arsenal in recent seasons.

Partey has made valuable contributions since joining the club and played a crucial role in their pursuit of league success last season. However, towards the end of the campaign, he experienced a dip in form, which has raised speculation about his future at the club.

According to The Times, Arsenal is willing to consider offers for the Ghanaian midfielder and would be open to selling him for the right price during the current transfer window.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops and whether any concrete offers will materialise for Partey. Arsenal’s stance could change depending on the outcome of ongoing negotiations and their assessment of their midfield options.

Partey has been an important player, and we can understand why some fans would want him to stay at the club.

However, the midfielder is not getting younger. If we get a good offer to sell him, the club should honour it.

If we make good money from his departure, we can easily sign a younger and more effective replacement.

