Arsenal’s midfield was embarassed yesterday by Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers

How Morgan Rogers Ran our midfield ragged should not happen again

The dust has settled on Arsenal’s statement win against Aston villa last night, in a game where we had to get one over a team that’s caused us problems last season, A two nil win made sure of that, courtesy of second half efforts from Leandro Trossard and Thomas Partey.

Even though I think we weren’t convincing throughout the win it was still a good sign that we found a way to win, which all good teams have a knack of doing. However, one area where I think we struggled in the game was in Midfield, Morgan Rogers being the chief reason for our struggles.

He simply ran us ragged at times with his directness and strength, his strength in particular I think caught us by surprise when going into duels. Partey, who had been in decent form over the course of preseason and the first game of the new campaign, struggled against him in particular, but it was how Declan Rice got done a few times that left me surprised.

I acknowledge the player’s undoubted quality, but we simply cannot allow a player do that to us on a regular basis given how unforgiving this league can be. With a duel winning machine in Mikel Merino to be officially confirmed this week, this might help us in games like this where we are losing the midfield battle.

Nevertheless, the win should do well to cover up any negatives from the game, it’s nothing to lose sleep over, given that I trust the club will immediately be back on the training field trying to find solutions to any issues we encountered in the game.

I need you gooners to give me their opinion, was Morgan Rogers display against our midfield something Arteta should worry about

KENNETH BENJAMIN.

