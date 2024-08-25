Arsenal’s midfield was embarassed yesterday by Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers

How Morgan Rogers Ran our midfield ragged should not happen again
The dust has settled on Arsenal’s statement win against Aston villa last night, in a game where we had to get one over a team that’s caused us problems last season, A two nil win made sure of that, courtesy of second half efforts from Leandro Trossard and Thomas Partey.
Even though I think we weren’t convincing throughout the win it was still a good sign that we found a way to win, which all good teams have a knack of doing. However, one area where I think we struggled in the game was in Midfield, Morgan Rogers being the chief reason for our struggles.
He simply ran us ragged at times with his directness and strength, his strength in particular I think caught us by surprise when going into duels. Partey, who had been in decent form over the course of preseason and the first game of the new campaign, struggled against him in particular, but it was how Declan Rice got done a few times that left me surprised.
I acknowledge the player’s undoubted quality, but we simply cannot allow a player do that to us on a regular basis given how unforgiving this league can be. With a duel winning machine in Mikel Merino to be officially confirmed this week, this might help us in games like this where we are losing the midfield battle.
Nevertheless, the win should do well to cover up any negatives from the game, it’s nothing to lose sleep over, given that I trust the club will immediately be back on the training field trying to find solutions to any issues we encountered in the game.
I need you gooners to give me their opinion, was Morgan Rogers display against our midfield something Arteta should worry about
KENNETH BENJAMIN.
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Rogers has done this quite consistently, I think. Not sure there are many other players in the league doing that?
If it’s just one player with an exceptional talent, then it’s not such a worry – we would need to have a plan for him next time imo. The fact he was doing it to rice makes me think that’s the case. I don’t believe merino is significantly better than Rice in duels.
Timber might be the best player to deal with someone like Rogers next time.
Morgan Rogers was quick and strong. I don’t think we have quick defenders and central midfielders to deal with pacey powerful forwards like Rogers
Maybe White can deal with that attacker type next time
@Gai If you ask me I think our defenders and DRice weren’t prepared for him he is new. Arteta said in his interview that he was surprised at Villa’s approach in the first half and that they didn’t see it coming. Especially in the middield. Merino won the highest ground duels in top5 Euro clubs last season according to proven stats. I guess he would be able to handle such players using his stature.
He was effective in my opinion. A result of Arsenal’s “success” in the PL over the last two seasons is that teams take us far more seriously now and will be looking even more closely at strategies to cause problems. Villa didn’t succeed yesterday but teams will presumably try to learn from that.
Merino’s official introduction (tomorrow?) will add more options for Arteta in midfield of course but once you’re at (or nearly at) the top it’s staying there that needs the constant extra effort.
Fact – Rodgers ran our midfield ragged, but we have to put it into perspective.
Partey was our best midfielder on the day as Rice was off as a result the Ghanaian international was made to suffer.
Ninty nine to one Rodgers will not go pass Rice with such ease on another day, have seen Rice baby kept better players at bay so am not worried about this one off cameo by the Vills man
That’s the reason Merino, the duel winning monster is here. We lack that profile really in the midfield.
Spot on Davi.Timber has the pace to handle the likes of Rogers and as Arteta indicated recently, he has the attributes to play as a DM as some of us on JA have been advocating for some time.
Rogers close ball control coupled with his strength and speed made him virtually unplayable. Plus they’re midfielders cancelled out our midfield, by man marking them every time they got the ball closing off the channels.
Rice has not yet found his groove physically and as such is struggling in what is normally his strengths ie duels and pitch coverage. Just look at how he got cramps in the 1st game. No shock here given his late return.
His lack of legs makes partey cover more ground which then affects his game.
Don’t get carried away with 2 surging runs,somewhat fortunate as well It’s early days and all players will improve on match pace/ fitnesss as season gets underway.I don’t see it as a problem.
I was surprised by the performance of Rodgers, truly. Neither Partey or Rice were a match for him on that day.
I will be watching how he performs against Newcastle and City, to see if he can boss their midfield in a similar manner.
The season just started, so no real concern for me. Let’s see how he performs in the 2nd leg at the Emirates.
Well it wasn’t a problem as the result, along with the three points prove.
If his runs had actually produced a result, then I could understand the question.
As an example, Martinelli’s runs down the wing was causing their defence problems (one player injured trying to keep up with him) but it didn’t result in any goals.
The only player who benefited from Martinelli’s time on the pitch, was Trossard, coming up against a tired full back and that’s why these two Arsenal players compliment each other so much.
Rice is still not at his best and Partey is covering for him – thus Rogers was able to benefit from his undoubted skills.