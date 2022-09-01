Arsenal’s midfielder bid boosted as offer for replacement accepted

Wolves are claimed to have accepted an offer from Aston Villa for the services of Leandro Dendoncker, potentially opening the door for Douglas Luiz to leave amidst interest from Arsenal.

The Gunners have been linked with a number of midfielders this summer, but as yet have only managed to bring in Oleksandr Zinchenko, a player who has already laid down a marker on the left-back spot.

Our need for a midfielder has increased tenfold this week however, with both Mo Elneny and Thomas Partey having been sidelined through injury, and we finally look set to make the jump on adding a new CM to the squad.

Villa were claimed to be resisting the sale of the Brazilian midfielder however, but they now appear to be closing on the signing of the Wolves star which could well change their stance.

Luiz is a top performer, but for whatever reason he appears to have been drifting down the pecking order in recent months, and their decision could well be a blessing for us.

Our efforts to sign the former Manchester City man looks set to close the door on a move for Youri Tielemans this summer also, despite his contract having entered into the final 12 months, but we may well look to land him for nothing come the end of his deal next summer.

