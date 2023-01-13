Arsenal’s Miedema Magic wins Barclays Women’s Super League Goal of the Month by Michelle

Vivianne Miedema’s goal against Everton has been voted the WSL’s Goal of the Month for December. There were so many chances for our Gunners in this match with a lot of near-misses but Miedema’s goal is a sight to behold indeed and a very deserved winner. You can watch highlights of the game below.

Miedema is currently side-lined after suffering an ACL rupture in December, one month after her partner and teammate Beth Mead suffered the same fate the last time our Gunners played at Emirates Stadium. After surgery both are in recovery but there is a long way to go and their chances of playing in the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 are seriously in doubt.

Well done Miedema and wishing both Miedema and Mead well in their recovery..

