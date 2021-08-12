Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta laughably voted second-worst Premier League boss

Premier League fans have supposedly been voting for the best manager in the division, and Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta has laughably picked up the second-least amount of votes.

Pep Guardiola is probably correctly voted as the best manager, given his astonishing list of accolades, although I’m sure most of us believe that we would be able to guide ourselves to league titles with some of the teams that he has managed, with his current squad filling at least two separate starting elevens which are worthy of finishing inside the top six.

Jurgen Klopp gets himself voted in second, while Chelsea’s Champions League-winning boss finds himself down in sixth place, behind the likes of Sean Dyche, Brendan Rodgers and Marcelo Bielsa.

Klopp off the top spot 🚫

Guardiola over the blue moon 💙

Fans vote #MCFC boss as the Premier League's top manager in the #FanHopeSurvey

Usually Arsenal fans are called delusional, but clearly our club’s fans voted elsewhere, while the same cannot be said for most other sets of fans, with Patrick Vieira even picking up more votes than our Spanish boss.

You have to laugh at the thought of this vote meaning anything whatsoever, but where would you rank Arteta on his work so far?

