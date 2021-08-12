Arsenal News Latest News

Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta laughably voted second-worst Premier League boss

Premier League fans have supposedly been voting for the best manager in the division, and Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta has laughably picked up the second-least amount of votes.

Pep Guardiola is probably correctly voted as the best manager, given his astonishing list of accolades, although I’m sure most of us believe that we would be able to guide ourselves to league titles with some of the teams that he has managed, with his current squad filling at least two separate starting elevens which are worthy of finishing inside the top six.

Jurgen Klopp gets himself voted in second, while Chelsea’s Champions League-winning boss finds himself down in sixth place, behind the likes of Sean Dyche, Brendan Rodgers and Marcelo Bielsa.

Usually Arsenal fans are called delusional, but clearly our club’s fans voted elsewhere, while the same cannot be said for most other sets of fans, with Patrick Vieira even picking up more votes than our Spanish boss.

You have to laugh at the thought of this vote meaning anything whatsoever, but where would you rank Arteta on his work so far?

  1. Phil says:
    August 12, 2021 at 10:46 pm

    I feel Arteta has done well- he didn’t finish last.

    1. The-Real-Vieira-Lynn-4ever says:
      August 12, 2021 at 11:02 pm

      likely only because no one had a f’ing clue who Bruno Lage was…funny thing is that the only reason Bruce was ahead of him was because he got more out of JW

    2. Dan kit says:
      August 12, 2021 at 11:02 pm

      👍good one Phil
      He’s also 3 rd favourite in the betting circles to get shown the door .
      So he’s 18th in that league as well .

  2. VasC says:
    August 12, 2021 at 10:46 pm

    Numero UNO!!!

  3. Jordan Gooner says:
    August 12, 2021 at 11:01 pm

    The usual anti Arsenal rubbish. The team is now more in Arteta’s name, let’s hope for a good start ! COYG

  4. Reggie says:
    August 12, 2021 at 11:04 pm

    I dont need any spurious vote to tell me where our manager rates among his peers. He definitely has everything to prove and i think a short while to prove it too.

  5. Simon says:
    August 12, 2021 at 11:33 pm

    Useless poll

  6. allezkev says:
    August 12, 2021 at 11:52 pm

    Laughable poll, an insult to anyone with half a brain.

  7. GunneRay says:
    August 12, 2021 at 11:57 pm

    The poll us based on what exactly? Many of them have achieved less! It’s pointless and is obviously Skys attempt to cause debate and ill feeling.

  8. Steve says:
    August 13, 2021 at 12:06 am

    Once he moved on the grifters from boxing day he managed to get the team many people, including Arsenal fans and some ex players lampoon, to finish 3rd best from January to May.

