Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta nominated for May’s Premier League Manager of the Month Award

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is amongst the front-runners for the Premier League Manager of the Month award for May.

The Spaniard led his side to earn five straight victories to end the season with a flourish, with that run almost seeing them creep into the European places at the death, only to be denied by a late fightback by Spurs against Leicester.

The Gunners started the month with a 2-0 win over Newcastle at St James’s Park, before going on to beat West Brom, Chelsea, Crystal Palace and Brighton in succession, scoring 11 goals in the process.

It can’t hurt to build a little confidence ahead of the new season however, and although Arteta had a 100% record for May, I think he could well find himself lose out to Jurgen Klopp, who also finished with a perfect record for the month in order to seal a place in the Champions League places.

You can vote for who you believe deserves to pick up the award on the Premier League website.

Did Liverpool have the easier run of fixtures this month? Could Arteta’s victory over Chelsea help to tip the scales in his favour? Will he at least get the backing from the Arsenal fans?

Patrick