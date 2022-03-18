“Arsenal’s most important player” Kevin Campbell lavishes praise on Arsenal man

Kevin Campbell has lavished praise on in-form Thomas Partey and insists the Ghanaian is the most important player at Arsenal now.

Partey struggled at the start of his career at the Emirates, but he is now a prominent member of the first team.

The Gunners have been solid at the back and in midfield, thanks in part to his knack for breaking opposition play and dominating the midfield in different matches.

This has helped them earn important results in this second half of the season.

The likes of Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard have been in fine form too, but Campbell believes Partey is in a class of his own now.

He tells Football Insider:

“He’s obviously taken his time to settle. There were a lot of injuries in the early days, his performances were up and down – he himself gave himself a 4/10.

“But since he’s come back from the African Cup of Nations, all of a sudden – he’s been nothing short of remarkable.

“They’ve tweaked it at times, pushing Granit Xhaka further forward in that pivot.

“He’s been outstanding recently, and Arsenal’s most important player as far as I’m concerned.

“Everyone’s starting to see his final form. Protecting the two defenders, excellent on the ball, great passes through to Martin Odegaard, scoring goals.

“His all-around game is coming through very nicely.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Partey is showing why we paid so much to bring him to London from Atletico Madrid.

He is undoubtedly one of the finest midfielders in European football, but he needed to prove that at Arsenal.

Hopefully, he would only get better from now on and we can reap the rewards of his fine form.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Arteta speaks after Liverpool defeat “Arsenal were the better team”