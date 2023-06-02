Arsenal’s most important players this season, according to points won

The performance of individual players plays a crucial role in the success of a team in any competition, prompting clubs to scout for talent during the summer transfer window to strengthen their squads.

While a football team consists of 11 players on the pitch at a time, not all players have the same impact. In the previous campaign, Arsenal came close to winning the league, and a significant factor behind their success was the outstanding form of their star players.

The Daily Mail, citing Opta, has revealed the players whose goals contributed the most points to their respective clubs during the 2022/2023 season. Remarkably, three Arsenal players made the list.

Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli both scored 15 goals for the club, while Bukayo Saka netted 14 goals of his own. These contributions were vital to Arsenal’s success, and according to the report, each of the three players secured 8 points for the team through their goals.

To put it into perspective, if the goals scored by Odegaard and Saka were removed, Arsenal would have had 16 points less than their current total, underscoring the significance of their contributions to the team’s performance.

Just Arsenal Opinion

This number shows we did not rely on one player to save us always, but it also shows why we need a prolific striker like Erling Haaland to make us better.

If we had a goal machine in this team and these players scored these goals as well, we might have ended as champions.

Video – Alfie and Rob are back for the summer transfer window

Here is their first analysis of the summer, where Alfie and Rob discuss and predict every single possible Arsenal incoming and outgoing this summer, including fees and potential destinations for outgoings.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…