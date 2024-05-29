Arsenal’s most important signing this summer should be …. Mikel Arteta

We’re anticipating Arsenal to go all out this summer and close some headline deals this summer, which could lead them to have another impressive league campaign next season.

There are talks of potential signings of a striker, a top midfielder, a left back, and a backup for Saka. Players such as Joshua Zirkzee, Alexander Isak, Benjamin Sesko, Bruno Guimaraes, Martin Zubimendi, Nico Williams, and Ferdi Kadioglu are linked to these transfer needs.

Even so, if you ask me, the most important thing Arsenal could do this summer is secure Mikel Arteta with a new long-term contract, a major move for the club.

Arteta’s work at the Emirates Stadium is quite impressive. He took charge of Arsenal when they were in 15th place, and in the last two seasons, he’s managed to lead them to two consecutive runner-up finishes in the title race. In both instances, Arsenal had a strong chance of winning the league, but unfortunately, luck was not on their side. Maybe next season he’ll finally get his hands on the PL trophy.

That being said, it seems like we all can agree that the Gooners would be thrilled to hear that Mikel Arteta has signed a new long-term contract at Arsenal this summer. It would definitely be major transfer news for the fans.

Lots of clubs are looking to replicate Arsenal’s Arteta project. I wouldn’t be surprised if some even attempted to entice the Spaniard to join them, especially since it’s common knowledge that his contract expires next summer. Manchester City might consider hiring a new head coach next summer, and Arteta could be a potential candidate.

Hopefully, before they try to sign him, Arteta will have committed to Arsenal for the long term.

