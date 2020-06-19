Arsenal’s most valuable academy graduate revealed – it will surprise you

Arsenal has prided itself with bringing players through their academy for many years. Some of the club’s academy graduates have gone on to develop good careers for themselves with the Gunners or with other teams.

Mikel Arteta has continued the tradition of bringing through youngsters from the academy and players who are yet to break through will continue to hope that their time will come.

The likes of Reiss Nelson, Bukayo Saka and Joe Willock have all come through the Arsenal youth set up into the club’s first team this season.

A recent study done by Carteret Analytics and cited by Sun Sports shows that the most valuable academy product at Arsenal at the moment is Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

It claims that the Englishman is more valuable than the likes of Bukayo Saka and Reiss Nelson who have also come through the ranks at Arsenal.

Maitland-Niles could be on his way out of the Emirates as Arteta doesn’t seem to fancy him.

He started as a midfielder, but he has been used as a full back more recently under Unai Emery and Arteta.

The report claims that his current value is £30.3m which is much more than Saka who is valued at £19m. They value Reiss Nelson at £16.1m and Joe Willock on £14.8m.

I have to say that surprises me big time, I would personally value Saka more than Maitland-Niles and possibly Willock but that is just my opinion.