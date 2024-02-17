Arsenal’s move for Ajax teenager gets complicated as he pens a new deal

Arsenal has suffered a setback in their pursuit of Jorrel Hato after the Ajax defender signed a new deal with his current club.

In recent weeks, Arsenal has been closely monitoring the 17-year-old and had hoped to secure him as one of their summer transfer targets.

However, Mikel Arteta’s team was unable to sign him in the last transfer window due to financial constraints preventing significant signings.

The upcoming transfer window provides another opportunity for Arsenal to add him to their squad, potentially making him the second Ajax defender to join in successive seasons.

Unfortunately, a report in The Sun reveals that Hato has recently committed to a new four-year deal with his current club, marking a significant development for the young player.

This new contract provides Ajax with confidence that they can either retain him for another season or potentially sell him in the summer for a substantial transfer fee.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Ajax has developed some of the world’s finest players, and we can hardly go wrong by shopping from there.

However, Hato still has so much time, and we probably should allow him to develop further before bringing him to the Emirates, knowing he could be a future key player for us.

