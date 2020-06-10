Arsenal’s move for Brazilian backed but a concern is raised

Arsenal’s target, Thiago Silva has been backed to do a job in the Premier League if he joins a team in the competition.

The Brazilian is set to be a free agent when his contract at PSG ends this summer and there is no shortage of takers for his signature.

Arsenal has been linked with a move for him (The Sun) as the Gunners look to bolster their defence.

If he joins Mikel Arteta’s side, he would come with a long history of success after winning 7 league titles in 8 years at PSG and he would be a very valuable addition to the Arsenal dressing room.

France and Chelsea legend, Frank Leboeuf has backed him to do a job in the Premier League where he is also wanted by Everton, managed by Carlo Ancelotti.

However, the Frenchman raised a concern about his mentality. He even claimed that his PSG teammate, Marquinhos had a better mindset compared to him.

Asked if Silva would be a good signing for Mikel Arteta and Arsenal, Leboeuf told ESPN FC, as quoted by the Express: “Well he’s definitely a fantastic player.

“We were talking about the character [of players] and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants a real character, he’s been criticised a lot at Paris Saint-Germain and also after the 2014 [World Cup] about his non-character, the guy was crying very easily and it’s why maybe Paris Saint-Germain didn’t win the Champions League.

“He didn’t play the first leg against Barcelona [in 2017] and then he was playing for La Remontada, so he’s been criticised a lot and they’ve never been really nice to him because I think for example Marquinhos is stronger mentally than him.

“But he’s definitely a fantastic player, he’s not done yet, he’s still in a good shape and he will fit, he will fit in many, many clubs in the Premier League for sure.”