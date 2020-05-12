Arsenal’s move for defensive target set to fail because of his wage demands

Layvin Kurzawa could price himself out of a move to Arsenal due to an excessive wage demand, according to FCInterNews.

The Frenchman will be a free agent at PSG at the end of this season and he looks set to leave the French champions.

Arsenal has been his major suitor as the Gunners look to land as many good free agents as they can.

Some reports have even claimed that the Gunners have already handed a contract to him as he gets set to leave the Parc des Princes.

But the report from FCInterNews is claiming that the defender wants £100k per week after tax to sign for Arsenal.

Arsenal has just asked their players to take a pay cut and save the club some money due to the coronavirus pandemic, it is unlikely that they will upset the rhythm of their dressing room by offering him a contract with that wage.

The Gunners also signed Kieran Tierney as a long-term solution to their problems at left-back last season and the Scotsman should be fit enough to keep his place next season.

If Tierney remains fit and continues to do well, then Kurzawa would likely be an option off the bench and he can’t be paid that much to become a backup at Arsenal.