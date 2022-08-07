Arsenal’s move for Dutch attacker complicated by World Cup

Arsenal might have to wait for another transfer window before signing their attacking target, Cody Gakpo.

The Dutchman has emerged as one of their leading targets in this transfer window after his impressive form at PSV in the last campaign.

The Netherlands has some of the finest players in the world and Gakpo looks set to become the next big superstar to come from them.

Arsenal is not the only club eyeing a move for him and the 23-year-old has been listening to offers from other suitors as well.

However, it would be hard to make him leave his present club this summer.

Football London claims that is because he wants to play in the next FIFA World Cup for his country and that will require him to play regularly at club level.

This means he might decide to remain at PSV for at least the first half of this season.

Gakpo is a fine player, but Arsenal is well-stocked in attack and we cannot guarantee him a starting place on the team if he joins us immediately.

If he insists on regular playing time, we might have to wait until the next transfer window to sign him.

