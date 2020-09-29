Arsenal’s move for Frenchman might be affected by Leicester City’s transfer business

Leicester City is looking to sign Saint Etienne defender, Wesley Fofana this summer and that will affect Arsenal’s move for Houssem Aouar, Get French Football News claims.

The Foxes have been in talks with the French side for the 19-year-old and they have finally reached an agreement. Leicester City has agreed to pay 40m euros, with 35m euros guaranteed for the young defender.

GFFN claims that Lyon’s outspoken president, Jean-Michel Aulas is currently watching as things go between Leicester City and Saint Etienne and that he will definitely not sell the midfielder for less than what Fofana will be sold to Leicester.

This is because while Fofana is a rookie defender still trying to establish himself in the French top flight, Aouar is currently the cornerstone of the Lyon side that reached the semi-final of the last Champions League.

GFFN tweeted: “Will be interesting to see how much Lyon President Aulas is watching events over at rivals St Étienne with their Wesley Fofana saga – he certainly won’t stand for optics where a 19-year-old defender from his rivals sells for more than Houssem Aouar, the cornerstone of his side.”

Arsenal has already launched a rejected 35m euros bid for the midfielder, it remains to be seen if Leicester’s recent deal will see Lyon demand even more money.