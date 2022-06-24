Arsenal’s move for Gabriel Jesus gets a significant boost

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to sign Gabriel Jesus after Tottenham dropped their interest in the striker.
The Brazilian is leaving Manchester City after they signed Erling Haaland, and a reunion with Mikel Arteta at the Emirates has been reported.
However, Chelsea and Tottenham have also shown their interest in his signature in the last few weeks. Because they can offer him Champions League football, they were considered favourites.
However, things may have become easier for Arsenal, with The Evening Standard reporting that Spurs have now abandoned their pursuit of his signature to focus on signing Richarlison and Raphinha.
Both attackers have also been linked with a move to Arsenal too, but Spurs could beat them to at least one.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Signing Jesus will be a major boost to our chances of making the top four at the end of next season.
The attacker has not been prolific at City, but that is because the Premier League champions have so many players who score goals for them.
At Arsenal, the team will be built around him, and everything would be designed so that he can deliver his best performances.
“At Arsenal, the team will be built around him and everything would be designed so that he can deliver his best performance”… If he couldn’t deliver his “best performance” at City, with the immense pool of talent he had surrounding him, then he’s in trouble when he/if he comes to us…IJS
Exactly they stroll through 90% of their games.
@Sean
Even then, he never put in more than 15 goals a season…Hmmmm!
Lol spurs……. According my source, who cooked up the story, spurs is not sweet anough for jesus, since spurs dnt have d proper ingredient no the recipe to spur him to greater height. Lol Follow follow spurs, they want to buy any player linked to arsenal just to trend
@Savage
Spurs don’t need him. They probably were takin the “P”. He’s no better than what they already have…IJS
😎😜😢 the evolution of savage man
Why should any team be built around a particular player? Messi and Ronaldo I can understand, but not anyone else..
I have never been convinced by this “Builf the team around so and so player” talk..
So what if that player gets injured or stinks out the place? Then you start panicking not knowing what to do with the team?
If we get Jesus is that us finished for ST dept to fill the void left by Laca & Aubas? If so thats not enough even with Eddie signing his new deal.
We may struggle again for goals this season. Pepe on his way out so all the responsibility for goals on the shoulders of Saka & Martinelli, again, to get the goods up top like Salah & Mane do/did for Liverpool with Firmino (Jesus) as false 9.
We need an all out goal scoring predator not a SuperSub who may come good at £220k a week. I probably wouldn’t complain so much if it wasn’t that high of wages, £50m price for a bench player on last year of his contract from our rivals.
I’ll be surprised if any decent business is done until the season starts that is the arsenal way I’m afraid
So we sign someone spurs don’t want,”(another small CF) and they get Raphinha, hmm, not stupid are they!
@Declan
Well played by them…IJS
all negative talk are you sure your not spurs fans
@declan,we’re getting both guys in question.
When did Spurs sign Raphinha???
I never thought they would be interested anyway, why should they?
This site just regurgitates stories from sources that have done exactly the same.
The Evening Standard just scours the internet looking for interesting stories to repackage as a “Source close to Arsenal” or similar story – its just click bait.
Its the same with Fabrizio Romano, Charlie Watts or David Ornstein who had no clue that we were chasing Fabio Vieira.
Arsenal announce their business in their own good time.
The rest of it is just speculative garbage…
100 percent correct leon