Arsenal’s move for Gabriel Jesus gets a significant boost

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to sign Gabriel Jesus after Tottenham dropped their interest in the striker.

The Brazilian is leaving Manchester City after they signed Erling Haaland, and a reunion with Mikel Arteta at the Emirates has been reported.

However, Chelsea and Tottenham have also shown their interest in his signature in the last few weeks. Because they can offer him Champions League football, they were considered favourites.

However, things may have become easier for Arsenal, with The Evening Standard reporting that Spurs have now abandoned their pursuit of his signature to focus on signing Richarlison and Raphinha.

Both attackers have also been linked with a move to Arsenal too, but Spurs could beat them to at least one.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Signing Jesus will be a major boost to our chances of making the top four at the end of next season.

The attacker has not been prolific at City, but that is because the Premier League champions have so many players who score goals for them.

At Arsenal, the team will be built around him, and everything would be designed so that he can deliver his best performances.

