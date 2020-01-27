Media going into meltdown with some claiming Pablo Mari deal is on the verge of collapsing.
The Gunners have been looking to sign the defender on loan until the end of the season with a view to making the deal permanent for £7.5 million and that is still the plan despite Mari flying back to Brazil.
The Metro is among the media claiming that the deal is in danger, however, according to Sky Sports News, that was always the plan.
Apparently, Mari was said to have been disappointed about the outcome of his stay in London, what that disappointment is remains very much unclear.
But the media do love to jump the gun and having just watched Sky Sports transfer update they make it very clear that Mari was always going to return to his homeland while negotiations over the structure of the deal take place.
As things stand right now, Arsenal is still in talks with his representatives and the Gunners still believe that they can complete the deal before the transfer window ends in the next five days.
This video is an hour-long but if you zoom to roughly the 23-minute mark you can hear for yourselves the actual state of play.
Mikel Arteta has been open about his desire to sign a new centre back this month as the long term injury to Calum Chambers and the poor form of the likes of Shkodran Mustafi has made it imperative that they add new defenders to their squad.
9 CommentsAdd a Comment
MA has said that he will improve mustafi and hinted that ge will move him in the summer.
About Pablo mari i only saw the video of him with edu so the aftermath…?
But i would love if we can get matvienko,the skills he display are superb.
And HOW MANY MATCHES ARE DAVID LUIZ SUSPENDED FOR?
One game, Shakir.
I read we cant afford the 9m fee which is why we want a loan first. I’d rather loan first anyway, this guy might turn out to be crap.
I really liked what have seen about this guy in the game against Liverpool. He seem so confident in his ability and distribute passes well too.
we actually dont have a natural left footed CB in the team so bringing him in is a huge plus for our defense.
I hope the deal is completed soon enough so he can be part of the team(in the stand, bench or 11) against Burnley.
i predict 3-1 for us tonight in the FA cup.
No! Please no. Everyone whose voice count at Arsenal should make sure the deal falls through. No dilly dally.
Oh don’t tell me he has a broken back…..
It makes me sick when the Spuds do good business and we fart around. It’s a few days from the close of the Window and it’s clear to see that, as usual, messing about over small money is a big thing with us. It’s not encouraging. I like Arteta, he has won me over, but the management team of Venkateshambles, Sanllehi, the Proxy board, and the Portfolio owners, make me wonder how we will ever ‘rise up’ as the song goes. How come Bayern, Juve, etc…find the funds to keep at the top? How come we are very poor at the time we are in most need?
Do we really care about a CB in his mid-twenties plying his trade in Brazil? If he was decent, he wouldn’t be playing there. I would sooner give some of our youngsters a go instead.
…and when we don’t get wins, we complain and blame the coach or even the players that have their limited capabilities. Youngsters need years of experience to blossom. Our penny-pinching biz model is the reason we remain in mid-table. Look at the top teams, they have top tier experienced players, it’s not a coincidence.