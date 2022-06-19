Arsenal’s move for Roma man could be hindered by heavy annual agent fees

Tammy Abraham has been on the radar of Arsenal since he was at Chelsea before he moved to AS Roma at the start of this campaign.

The Gunners want a new striker after losing some of their key frontmen in the last few months.

A move for Abraham makes sense considering that he has scored almost 70 goals in English football.

The Three Lions star has also done very well in his first season in Serie A with Roma.

However, the move could suffer a setback because his agent currently makes a fortune each transfer window he remains in Serie A.

Corriere Dello Sport claims Neil Fewings receives £345,000 for every transfer window Abraham stays at the club.

This will probably make him keep his client at the Italian club for the foreseeable future unless we agree to inherit that agreement.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Abraham has done well in his career so far and he could add more goals to our team if we bring him back to the EPL.

However, the former Chelsea man will likely want to keep playing under Jose Mourinho for now.

Roma will also demand a very huge fee before allowing him to leave the club.

Learn more about Arsenal’s proud history – Decade by Decade CLICK HERE to visit our new Arsenal History section

WATCH THE TRANSFER SHOW – Alfie and Rob ask how Fabio Vieira will slot into the Arsenal team