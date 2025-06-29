Arsenal’s move for Serie A attacker gets a fresh boost

Arsenal have maintained a long-standing interest in Ademola Lookman, and there is now a genuine possibility that the winger could be on the move to the Emirates during the current transfer window. Following a successful spell with Atalanta, Lookman appears to be nearing the end of his time in Serie A, and Arsenal are positioned to take advantage of the situation.

Lookman has played a significant role in Atalanta’s recent success, delivering important performances that have elevated his profile. With his value currently high, La Dea is reportedly open to allowing his departure, particularly if it allows them to reinvest in the squad. This development aligns well with Arsenal’s ongoing efforts to strengthen their attacking options.

Atalanta Preparing for Lookman’s Exit

Arsenal missed out on signing Nico Williams earlier in the transfer window, and the opportunity to add Lookman offers a chance to address that gap. The club remain committed to securing top-quality players in every area of the pitch and is not ruling out adding another wide attacker before the window closes.

While much of Arsenal’s attention has been directed towards securing a new striker, they may be encouraged by recent reports surrounding Lookman’s future. As Atalanta continues to reshape their squad, movement on their end may present Arsenal with the opening they have been waiting for.

Sulemana Arrival Clears the Path

As cited by The Athletic, Atalanta are preparing for Lookman’s departure and are close to completing the signing of Kamaldeen Sulemana from Southampton. The Ghanaian is expected to fill the role that Lookman currently occupies, effectively clearing the path for the former Premier League winger to return to England.

Lookman’s experience at the highest level and his ability to perform in key matches make him an attractive prospect for Arsenal. His addition could offer something different to the Gunners’ existing wide options, potentially raising the overall quality of the squad.

Should a move materialise, it would mark a strategic addition that strengthens Arsenal’s push for success in the upcoming season.