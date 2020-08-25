Arsenal’s move for Serie A target edges closer

Arsenal will land Amadou Diawara sooner than we thought if they are serious about signing the midfielder.

This is because Express Sport reports that AS Roma is keen to sell the player who only joined them from Napoli last summer as they look for money to fund a spending spree.

Arsenal has been in top form in this transfer market as the Gunners look to overhaul their playing squad and get back into the top four next season.

They have landed Willian from Chelsea and they are about to sign Gabriel from Lille.

Their midfield is one position that they need to strengthen. They have identified Thomas Partey as their key target for that position.

However, they are struggling to land him because Atletico Madrid has made it clear that he will only be sold if the Gunners meet his 50 million euros release clause (Football London).

The Gunners have now turned their attention to alternative targets and Diawara is one of them.

The report claims that Roma wants to get some businesses done in this transfer market and they are hoping to make £27m from the sale of the midfielder.

Arsenal can get the midfielder for less than that if they can negotiate a deal that will see Sokratis move in the other direction as the Italians are interested in signing the Greek defender.