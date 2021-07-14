Arsenal’s move for their fan favourite might be back on

One player that most Arsenal fans would want to see playing for the club again is Martin Odegaard.

The Norwegian turned into a fan favourite at the Emirates even though he didn’t play a full season after he joined the club on loan from Real Madrid in the last winter transfer window.

He has now returned to Madrid and looks keen to have a career at the Spanish club.

This means he would probably choose to remain with them over a return to Arsenal this summer.

He seemed to have settled in Madrid, but a new twist has just emerged that could see him make a surprising return to Arsenal.

The Athletic via Football London says Madrid needs to offload some of their players so that their wage bill will correspond with what’s required by La Liga.

This means they would have to get some top earners off their wage bill and the report says one of the players that might be sacrificed is Odegaard.

Another Arsenal target, Isco is also on the list of players who they can sell off or loan out to keep their finances in order.