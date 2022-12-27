Arsenal are currently being linked to some extremely exciting attacking talent, and Mykhalo Mudryk is a rumour which will not go away.

The latest reports claim that we have lodged an unsatisfactory offer with Shakhtar Donetsk already, prior to the transfer window officially opening on January 1, one which is said to have tested the waters.

CBS Journalist Ben Jacobs goes as far as to reveal that offered in the region of 65 Million Euros, but aren’t currently interested in paying over 70 Million Euros. He goes onto claim that a deal could well be done however, but it would mean a larger amount of money being offered up front than is currently on the table at present.

At present, we appear to be the only ones ready to make our offer for his signature, but I do struggle to believe that will be the case when the window opens. We aren’t known for paying the larger fees on a regular basis, but after a number of impressive transfer windows, we must have plenty of our budget to play with.

I’m still struggling to convince myself that we will get this deal over the line however, although I still have reservations about whether he would be able to make an immediate impact and help us to aim for this season’s title, which has to be the current priority.

Do you believe Mudryk would solidify our bid to win the 2022-23 title? Who would you think would be a better option to bolster our title push?

Patrick

