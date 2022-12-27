Arsenal are currently being linked to some extremely exciting attacking talent, and Mykhalo Mudryk is a rumour which will not go away.
The latest reports claim that we have lodged an unsatisfactory offer with Shakhtar Donetsk already, prior to the transfer window officially opening on January 1, one which is said to have tested the waters.
CBS Journalist Ben Jacobs goes as far as to reveal that offered in the region of 65 Million Euros, but aren’t currently interested in paying over 70 Million Euros. He goes onto claim that a deal could well be done however, but it would mean a larger amount of money being offered up front than is currently on the table at present.
At present, we appear to be the only ones ready to make our offer for his signature, but I do struggle to believe that will be the case when the window opens. We aren’t known for paying the larger fees on a regular basis, but after a number of impressive transfer windows, we must have plenty of our budget to play with.
I’m still struggling to convince myself that we will get this deal over the line however, although I still have reservations about whether he would be able to make an immediate impact and help us to aim for this season’s title, which has to be the current priority.
Do you believe Mudryk would solidify our bid to win the 2022-23 title? Who would you think would be a better option to bolster our title push?
Patrick
My instinct now, after learning that we have submitted a direct offer, is that we WILL get this deal over the line. Nothing is ever certain of course where large money is concerned but I think it will happen.
A few weeks ago I thought it unlikely but things have moved on and opinions change when actions happen.
I have a nasty feeling that Arsenal will end up with nobody being signed in this January transfer window Surely the club realised that Mudryk was not going to be a cheap deal so if we cant afford the fee why pursue the idea At least try and get Felix otherwise we are going to slump in seccond half of season Theres nothing to stop the likes of Liverpool putting together a long winning run Arsenal could easily slip back into sixth /seventh position I hope that does not happen but its possible we cant rely on Odegaard Saka and Martinelli week in week out we need someone else Theres no guarantee Smith Rowe will be able to do what he did last season again We need to buy soon not at last minute of window in panic after all the top players have been snapped up
A deal is there to be made and it will happen, this is not a similar case as in Raphinha.
From all indication the gaffer will be firmly backed in the transfer market as many reports has stated for many moons.
Surely the next move got to be a powerful midfielder as we conclude this deal,
I’m sure signing players nowadays is obviously harder and more complicated than what it was years ago but we do seem to piss off the selling club by making an offer that is obviously going to be refused. Perhaps we are just testing the water in the case of Mudryk and will eventually sign him but we do seem to make a drama of signing players. I notice that Liverpool are signing Gakpo seemingly without any drama at all.
Never seen the guy play so not sure of his qualities but there will surely be a settling in period.
The good thing if he will be acclimated to the league for the start of the new season.
If we get him I don’t foresee us acquiring the services of another player this window.
He will at the very least provide and extra body as we pursue multiple trophies.
Why should we pay over 70M for Mudryk after the Reds just signed Gapko for less than 40M – the latter being the superior player and a better fit for our striker needs. If there is no other club interested in Mudryk, then he’s clearly not worth more than 35/40M.