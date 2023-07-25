Arsenal’s new boys are “all loving it” as they settle in to the squad

Mikel Arteta made sure to do his transfer business done early. Unlike in the past, Arsenal’s 2023 Summer transfer window is nothing short of a major success already.

The Gunners have already completed their key deals this summer and the rest they will close will be nice bonus deals.

The one big win about doing your transfer business early is that new players get to know the already available players; it also lets them understand what is expected of them.

Declan Rice is already feeling at home at Arsenal. Kieran Tierney, in conversation with the Athletic, has hinted that the 24-year-old has quickly settled in at Arsenal, saying; “Declan actually said the other day he feels like he’s been here for so long.

“It’s such a close group — great team-mates, great staff — so I think they’re all loving it (the new players). We’ve had a few songs. Declan gave us Ice, Ice Baby, as he always does.

“They’ve integrated really well, and we’ve done team activities together. It’s been just what the new boys needed.”

Having a lower-quality squad that saw Mikel Arteta depend on certain players cost Arsenal the title race last term. The transfer signings the club has made already make the Gunners stronger. Havertz and Rice are set to produce their magic in midfield as Jurrien Timber juggles between covering the right back and making himself an option for central defence when William Saliba isn’t available.

