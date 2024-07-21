Arsenal’s new “British African heritage” away strip feels like “Lynx Africa” but will I wear it?

Who fancies wearing some Lynx this season? And I don’t mean the deodorant…

So my fellow Gooners Arsenal’s new away kit has been released and I really don’t know how I feel about it..

The new shirt as seen on arsenal.com represents the “British African heritage brand Labrum London.”

And the shirt is “celebrating Arsenal’s connection to our African supporters via inspiration from the continent’s design traditions. Featuring the traditional pan-African colours of black, red and green, this shirt is punctuated with a striking white zig-zag graphic designed by Labrum London founder Foday Dumbuya. These colours and cultural cues bind together to create a mural of our past and present connection to the African diaspora in London and beyond – championing the rich cultural heritage within the team and across our supporter base.”

And it’s so nice that Arsenal have produced something that represents the cultures and diversity of supporters of the club.

Now I love Adidas, and I love black clothes. Most of my wardrobe is black – well other than my Arsenal merchandise of course – and the colour and style is beautiful, but my first thought when I saw the shirt was we are going to be walking Lynx Africas!

Now I have nothing against Lynx Africa I absolutely love it and yes I am female and yes I use Lynx Africa and if anyone has any objections to that I don’t care!

Lynx Africa smells amazing and fresh and the shirt also looks fresh but Arsenal away shirts in black is not something I am used to seeing.

Goalkeeper shirts in black is normal to see but away shirts not so much.

Maybe it is a case of the shirt style and colour will grow on me as the season goes on, but for now I think I will stick to the classic reds and whites of Arsenal and leave the Lynx Africa to smelling good!

Gooners what do you make of the new away shirt?

Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…