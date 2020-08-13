Arsenal’s new Dani Ceballos offer rejected as it is too low

It is no longer news that Arsenal would like to have Dani Ceballos at the Emirates next season.

The Spaniard impressed greatly for Mikel Arteta’s side, and he was one of the stars that helped the Gunners win the FA Cup.

His loan deal was extended to cover the Premier League season as the Gunners had been eliminated from the Europa League long ago.

The Gunners want him back and if they get any hint that he will still not be useful to Real Madrid next season, they will move for him.

Onda Cero is reporting that the Gunners have even made an attempt to take him on loan for another season.

It claims that Arsenal and Real Madrid held talks over another temporary move for him, but the offer made by the Gunners was too poor for Madrid to consider.

TArsenal had paid 4 million euros as a loan fee to land him the last time and they also paid his wages in full.

However, in their latest offer, they didn’t agree to pay a loan fee, and they also wanted to pay just 50% of his salary.

Ceballos enjoyed his time at Arsenal and the Gunners will hope that he will convince Madrid to allow him to join them again.