Arsenal’s new-found confidence raises hopes of us winning the Womens Champions League

Mariona Caldentey of Arsenal celebrates a goal during the UEFA Women's Champions League match between Juventus FC and Arsenal FC at Stadio Comunale Vittorio Pozzo Lamarmora on November 12, 2024 in Biella, Italy. (Photo by Stefano Guidi/Getty Images)

You can’t argue that our Gunner women have regained their form, and their opponents should be wary. They showed a great deal of attacking intent in the 1-1 draw against Manchester United women, but they lacked the necessary clinical precision.

Last Friday, against Brighton women, they not only demonstrated their intent but also achieved it, scoring five goals in a game that saw five different Gunners contribute to the score.

Some may believe that our girls’ goal-scoring form against Brighton was the result of pure luck, but was it really?

Our Gunner women delivered another outstanding performance, defeating their Champions League opponents Juventus 4-0 on Tuesday night.

Some anticipated a challenging match against Juventus, but that wasn’t so. Frida Maanum’s goal in the first half and Stina Blackstenius, Mariona Caldentey, and In-form Caitlin Foord’s goals later on in the second half guided Arsenal to a 4-0 win over Juventus.

After the game, Caldentey extolled the virtues of this Arsenal team; everyone is eager to contribute, whether as a substitute or a starter, though she hinted that that win isn’t getting in their heads.

The Gunner Champions League winner stated: “I think it’s more about the team than the individual players. In every game we have played, the players coming off the bench have helped the team, and that was the case tonight, too.

“It’s a really important win, but we need to keep working hard. We’re happy and proud of the result, but it’s not over yet. We still have a few games to play and football is all about the next game, so we have to stay focused.”

With that win, our Gunner women keep alive their hopes of making the later stages of the Womens Champions League.

After our Gunner women’s 5-2 loss to Bayern Munich on Match Day 1, some were doubting their ability to compete in Europe, which may well have been true while Jonas Eidevall was in charge, despite taking us the WCL semi finals a couple of years ago.

But now that he has resigned Arsenal have found their form again, with the latest Arsenal betting odds showing the Gunner Women now as low as 8/1 to win the Womens Champions League outright.

Our Gunner women’s 4-1 victory over Valerenga and their 4-0 victory over Juventus amply demonstrate their ability to compete among the best. The European powerhouses should take notice. I am very confident that Renee Slegers will lead Arsenal to another comfortable win in the return leg next week…