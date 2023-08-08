Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Arsenal’s new ‘hard’ transfer strategy is putting us back amongst the elite clubs

Arsenal’s Transfer Strategy: Setting a Precedent this summer

In recent seasons, Arsenal have frequently been associated with the term “soft,” exemplified by their struggles to preserve leads, faltering in the Premier League, and letting go of players below their market value. To alter this perception and achieve desired outcomes, the club must redefine its image. While progress has been made, Arsenal’s transformation is still a work in progress.

This transfer window offers a unique opportunity for a fundamental shift – a move toward being “hard.” The North London club has displayed resilience in player valuation negotiations.

Notably, they look to be holding firm at £50 million for prized asset Folarin Balogun, and they rebuffed a mere €2.5 million offer for defender Rob Holding. The determination to secure a substantial fee for potentially departing Kieran Tierney also stands out.

Already reaping £35 million from the sales of players like Granit Xhaka, Auston Trusty, and Pablo Mari, Arsenal are walking a fine line as the transfer window’s closure approaches. In the market, calculated risks can yield optimal returns. A pertinent lesson lies in the case of Thomas Partey, whose acquisition required meeting Atletico’s £50 million demand, a move finalized on the window’s brink.

Consistency in adhering to their asking prices will yield results, even for exceptional talents like Balogun and Tierney. For a club aiming to shed its “decent fee” tag, every player’s true value should be honored. Such an approach repairs reputation and establishes self-sustainability, a core principle championed within Arsenal’s hierarchy.

Ultimately, the most esteemed clubs operate with conviction in valuations. The aspiration to join their ranks fuels Arsenal’s administrative team, striving to be counted among the world’s elite clubs, both on and off the pitch.

Writer – Yash Bisht

