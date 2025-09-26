Arsenal’s new man admits he needs to get back his rhythm

Christian Norgaard marked his first official start for Arsenal during their midweek fixture against Port Vale, a milestone that arrives after a challenging beginning to his time at the club. The Danish midfielder, who arrived from Brentford in the summer, is among the most experienced players in the squad and carries leadership credentials from his previous role as captain of the Bees.

Norgaard impressed during pre-season, producing strong performances that suggested he could play an important role in Arsenal’s campaign. However, an injury sustained early in the season curtailed his momentum and forced him to spend several weeks on the sidelines. Now back to fitness, he is working on regaining sharpness and rhythm in order to compete for regular playing time.

Norgaard on Returning from Injury

Reflecting on his recovery and the need to build consistency, Norgaard spoke candidly about the process. As reported by Standard Sport, he said:

“It’s been frustrating [being injured], but I think also you need to look at it as it could have been a lot worse as well. I missed three games, which is not the end of the world.

“I had a lot of momentum. I felt like in the pre-season, I played a lot of minutes and did really well. But then now it’s about getting back to rhythm again. Getting some minutes like today is amazing for me, getting closer to the level I know I can produce.”

His remarks capture both the frustration of missing out and the determination to return stronger. For Norgaard, the focus is now on using every opportunity to sharpen his form and show why he can be a reliable option in midfield.

Competition for Places

The challenge facing the midfielder is that competition within the squad remains intense. Arsenal boasts considerable depth across all positions, and earning regular minutes requires consistent quality and resilience. Norgaard’s experience and leadership could work in his favour, but he acknowledges that he must continue to build fitness and demonstrate his value on the pitch.

As the season progresses, the Dane will hope for more opportunities to contribute, both to aid his own development within the team and to strengthen Arsenal’s pursuit of their objectives. His return to action is a positive step, but the task now lies in maintaining progress and proving he can be a consistent presence in a highly competitive environment.

