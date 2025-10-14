Arsenal’s new man tempted to change nationality to play at World Cup

Arsenal’s new signing, Cristhian Mosquera, has spent the majority of his life in Spain and has represented the country at every youth level. During his time at Valencia, he was widely regarded as one of the most promising youngsters in the nation and continues to compete for the Spanish U21 side this year. His impressive performances at the youth international level were a key factor behind Arsenal’s decision to secure his signature during the last summer transfer window.

Since joining the Emirates, Mosquera has adapted well to life in England, demonstrating composure and maturity beyond his years. The young defender has impressed the coaching staff with his tactical awareness and ability to integrate into a new system, which has enhanced his reputation as a rising star. His performances have not gone unnoticed, attracting interest from both national teams he is eligible to represent at the senior level.

Colombia’s Approach

According to AS, Colombia is actively attempting to persuade Mosquera to switch his international allegiance and represent them at senior level. The player is eligible to play for Colombia through his roots, and the national team is reportedly offering him a guaranteed place in their squad for the next World Cup should he agree to make the switch. This opportunity provides a fast-track route to senior international football, which could be difficult to secure with Spain given the depth and competition for places in their national team.

A Difficult Decision

Despite the temptation, Mosquera has consistently expressed his desire to play for Spain, the country in which he has grown up and developed as a player. At present, he remains some distance from earning a place in the senior Spanish squad, which makes the offer from Colombia particularly enticing. Choosing between immediate international exposure with Colombia and loyalty to Spain will be a significant decision for the young defender.

At this stage in his career, Mosquera is likely focused on establishing himself at Arsenal and gaining regular first-team experience. While the choice regarding his international future may not be pressing, it is a matter that will require careful consideration in the coming years as he continues to develop and evaluate his ambitions on the international stage.

