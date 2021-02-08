Arsenal’s new scapegoat Willian gets the blame yet again

Can’t Blame Just Willian For Villa Loss! By Dan Smith
One pattern to emerge from this season is that our fanbase always needs someone to blame. Mustafi (even when not playing), Bellerin, Xhaka, Lacazette and Pepe are constant scapegoats for reasons why things go wrong.
Yet certain supporters surpassed themselves this weekend. Whether it’s on blogs, social media, phone-ins, YouTube, etc, Willian’s performance at Villa Park is mentioned more than any other of our players.
To clarify, the midfielder came off the bench on the 74th min. Factoring in stoppage time let’s say he had approx. 21 mins to make an impact. Is that enough time?
Yet surely it can’t be fair that in a game where Arsenal managed only three shots on target, we blame an individual who’s had the least time on the pitch, while his peers don’t get questioned at all?
“Willian was Aston Villa’s best player after he came for Arsenal on Saturday,” said Tony Cascarino on TalkSport.
“There are good signs for Mikel Arteta but I cannot ever remember a club where the manager has had to rely so much on the younger players, and has been so poorly served by the senior professionals.”
Laca had an hour, Aubameyang 40 mins, while Smith Rowe. Pepe and Saka played the entire match. So why do they escape any criticism for our lack of creativity?
Because it’s far easier to blame the ex-Chelsea player then admit a lot of these players are not as good as we claim. Saka for example one day could be great but it’s almost like he’s immune from questioning. 6 goals and 7 assists in 47 League appearances is okay. Maybe good?
It’s not great.
At the other end have you noticed Luiz and Holding will always get a harsher rating than Gabriel, because fans want to convince themselves Gabriel been an amazing signing? In reality after a decent first few outings he’s been no better than Holding or Luiz.
Yet it’s our manager who is accused of favouritism? Irony is obviously lost on some gooners?
Because at the end of the day our manager has dropped the Brazilian. We have won 2 out of our last 7 games. Do you want to know how many of them Willian has started? ONE!
So this idea that Mikel Arteta is showing any bias to him is a myth. It also proves though that Willian isn’t the only one failing to produce in the final third.
Don’t get me wrong, the free transfer hasn’t worked out, neither party are enjoying the deal and, apart from the wages, the 32-year-old probably regrets ever signing a contract with us.
Yet you can’t just give up on an asset you are invested in. It’s a trend that a lot of football fans think is standard.
A coach’s first task is to get the best out of the resources it has, it’s not ideal to be paying an Ozil or Deli All to sit at home.
It sums up this generation that their answer to Willian not starting well at the Emirates is to never play him again. That’s called instant gratification. Young people don’t have the skills to wait and be patient.
However much you want to, you can’t just write Willian off. Now that he’s here, we need to find a way to get the best out of him.
It’s wrong to assume there is an attitude problem. This is a top professional who won every domestic honour possible in the Ukraine and England as well as two Europa League/UEFA Cups. So it is possible he’s just lacking confidence?
The only way he re-finds his mojo is by suddenly smashing in a free kick. You can only do that by being on the pitch, hence the reason to bring him on.
Arsene Wenger once warned that some supporters were in danger of sacrificing the values our club set.
Let’s support our players.
William is only guilty of losing belief, if you’re going to give him a hard time for that, be consistent and point out when others in the squad are not performing (which is the majority).
The idea that we lose to Aston Villa yet only scrutinise the player who had the least time of the pitch, that makes me uncomfortable
Be kind in the comments
Dan
14 CommentsAdd a Comment
I saw someone blaming Bellerin for Cedrics mistake 😂
I don’t blame Willian, I’m sure he’s not trying to be as bad as he is currently.
I blame MA for putting him on when there are other options available.
@Dan as much as we disagreed on one of your previous articles, I pointed out that I always liked your articles and respect you a lot. This is a top class one and I agree wholeheartedly with what you said. Fans don’t have patience these days and most of us don’t know that the constant bashing affects the players directly or indirectly. Cheers Dan
Some fans got influenced too much by the pundits and they didn’t pay attention to each Gunner’s performance. The substitute who needed to get blamed was Odegaard, for wasting a golden chance given by Saka
Willian is too tactical for his own good, but his close control is excellent and he’s suited to be a CAM or an inverted LW
So you want to start blaming a new player in our team for missing one chance that in fairness wasn’t the most difficult but also not the easiest either?
Ok then….Odegaard cost us this match!
Just want to give an example to Willian’s detractors
No. Cedric needs to be blamed for us conceding immediately. This mistake was not due to him playing LB, just lost of concentration.
Bringing Willian is on Arteta, as bringing him in, we pretty much sealed off any kind of comeback.
The Odegaard chance wasn’t by any chance easy. I think our best chance was that counter attack in which Lacazette failed to pass to Saka (or defender intercepted). Honestly, we didn’t have good chances at all. There was always bodies in the way, meanwhile Aston Villa had soo many shots on target.
Soares was forced to play out of his natural position, because we couldn’t get a decent competitor for Tierney after Kolasinac left
I blamed Arteta’s tactic at Villa Park, because Smith-Rowe moved to the left side too often. I understood that Arteta might want to help Pepe and Soares there, but our right wing became duller as the result
Individuals are not my problem
I have seen teams with lesser quality of players playing better football than us..
The system is the problem
Looks as though no Senior player is interested per lacazeth and xhaka…
William has been very poor had a decent game at Fulham but since then done nothing to contribute whatsoever him and Arteta are not up to what is required for Arsenal football club if we carry on with these people will just continue to be a mid table mediocre club challenging for nothing and be a laughing stock for years to come so change is needed and very quickly!!
Does Willian lift the mood once he is on the pitch? Remember Giroud coming off the bench and scoring? Can Willian do that? I doubt. I’ve said time and again after the Villa match that we should have won 2-1 if our attack was potent. Sadly fans are emotionally attached to Laca who is nothing than a has been ever since Wenger signed him, if we want to crawl upward we need a no nonsense striker and sorry – Laca was never that nor will be that hence we are sliding down. No goal scoring option from the midfield. Waiting for the day Xhaka calls it a day or we get rid of him. Reports were that Arteta wanted a CAM, got a B2B in Partey – again a good player but not what the actual requirement was. We need a back up LB, CDM, CAM, CF. Hope Ryan signs in the summer, GK sorted out. Summer seems bright with the hopeful departures of Laca, Xhaka, Elneny. Willian can only be a bench warmer, coming on in the dying moments to waste time and nothing more, something even my retired father in law could do for 1/100th of the wage or less.
You touched on our biggest issue….no goals from midfield and very little from defenders on set pieces.
Total burden is on our out of form strikers and we can see how that’s playing out for us.
Indeed.
Xhaka – 1 goal
Partey – 0 goals
Elneny – 1 goal
Ceballos – 0 goals
I think our midfielders are way too similar, and the qualities they do possess, are actually easy to replace. What I mean is, IMO, Partey possesses the all qualities of Elneny/Xhaka/Ceballos, all in one person.
We lack a midfielder who is great in possession (remember Santi?) but who can start an attack QUICKLY. I think the greatest qualities of Xhaka and Elneny is passing (safely), and I don’t think this is a very special trait. Very similar to what Flamini and Arteta himself did for us, it was just basic side ways passing.
Next game we should have Leno & Luiz. Luiz: Like him or loathe him he does show leadership qualities and is a threat directly or indirectly in set pieces.
As for Willian, I am not clear where he fits in the team. Normally RW, but Saka is better there. Alternatively, No. 10, but Smith-Rowe and Odegaard are better. LW: Really!!
Only position I can see is if we play a 3 man midfield in a 3-5-1-1 where he can fit into the 5 as an attacking midfielder. This is not a formation which we are using.
So where do you use him apart from a filler in case of injuries?
So even though I agree with the author’s article about player bashing, the signing is bewildering.