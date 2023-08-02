Arsenal’s new signing brother speaks about him joining the Gunners

Jurrien Timber was reportedly close to a move to Manchester United last season, but he ultimately decided to stay at Ajax for another year. However, he has now signed with Arsenal, making the Gunners fortunate to secure one of the most promising Dutch talents available.

The addition of Timber improves Arsenal’s defensive options significantly, as he can play both as a central defender and as a right-back, providing valuable versatility to Mikel Arteta’s squad. With this reinforcement, Arsenal will be aiming to compete for the Premier League title once again after falling short in the previous campaign.

Despite the possibility of joining Manchester United, Timber’s brother has stated that Jurrien is living his dream at Arsenal, suggesting that he is excited about his new opportunity with the North London club.

He said via FC Update:

“It took quite a while, but Jurriën really wanted to go to Arsenal and it was also very positive the other way around, so there was always confidence that it would work out. He has now taken his dream step, I am very happy with that, because he worked hard for it,”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Timber is a terrific defender and it is an added advantage that he moved to the club he wanted to join.

This means he is already mentally prepared to deliver top performances for us in this campaign, which is great news.

