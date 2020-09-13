Arsenal’s new signing forces pundit to eat his words

Gabriel Magalaes has forced Rio Ferdinand to take back his words after the defender recovered from a shaky start to put in a Man of the Match performance on his first start for Arsenal.
Despite not playing a competitive game in six months, the injury to David Luiz in the build-up to Arsenal’s first Premier League game of the season against Fulham forced Nikel Arteta to turn to the new signing.
He was picked ahead of his fellow new Gunner, William Saliba and he didn’t make the best of starts to the game.
He even had a moment when he misjudged the movement of the ball and had to be saved by Bernd Leno who was quick to stop the opposing player from scoring.
Rio Ferdinand wasn’t pleased with how the defender started the game and made his views known.
However, the Brazilian emerged as a better player in the second half and he even scored a goal to cap off the perfect debut, Ferdinand was forced to eat his words after the game.
“Sometimes as an ex player we sit here and we make judgements on players quickly,” Ferdinand told BT Sport as quoted by The Sport Review.
“As a player, if a new player comes into the changing room, you’ll see their first few touches and you might say they’re not for you.
“Players can grow on you and they can start to build.
“Today was a fine example of that. We were saying negative things based upon what we saw early on. We thought maybe it was same old Arsenal, buying a centre-half who doesn’t fit into the team. He was sloppy with his passing.
“You have to give people time. It’s a big ask, it’s a new country. He had a very, very good debut.”
I think our defence is sorted, we need a box to box midfielder that can take the ball from the defence and drive the ball forward, I think we need aouar in the team more than we need partey, I’ve watched partey a couple of times and I see nothing special in partey, aouar looks the deal
Nothing wrong in admitting you’re wrong
Well done to Ferdinand – it needs a little humble pie to admit one was wrong.
The same goes for those who wrote off Elneny I should add.
Gabriel was massive in the game and I suggest we all probably had a sinking feeling at that moment!!
Exactly right Ken and SueP, Ferdinand was man (woman? person?) enough to admit his mistake straight after the game ended.
Rio owns up when he is wrong as a pundit. Good to see. Unlike Owen and the likes. Sigh
Brilliant how he came back from that early wobble…. that is the sort of debut you want to have! Fair play to Rio… what’s happening with all these pundits, have they been cloned or possessed?! Not used to all this positivity whilst discussing us!! 😀 Long may it continue (thank you, MA!)
OT.. Not exactly a super Sunday. West Brom bore me to tears! Come on Leicester…
And as for the spuds… is it too soon for Everton to unleash James?! Come on you toffees!
Particularly Sue, given how long it has been since Gabriel played a competitive game.
The future looks good with Gabriel, Holding and Saliba, provided they meet their potential.