Arsenal’s new signing reacts to the support of the fans

Fabio Vieira has endeared himself to the Arsenal fans in the few matches he has played for the club.

The Portugal under21 international has emerged as one of the quality members of the Arsenal squad even though he has started just one league game.

He scored a stunning goal for the Gunners against Brentford at the weekend to show he is not just a bench option.

The Gooners have taken to him, and they have modified a song they sang for Patrick Vieira for him.

This is delightful to the youngster, and he revealed in a recent interview that he feels good to know he has the support of the fans.

He told ESPN Brasil via Mais Futebol:

“It’s really good to hear that . It’s a sign that the fans are liking me and what I am as a player. Feeling their support is fantastic.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Vieira is part of our new signings who are making the team much stronger than it has been recently.

The midfielder will struggle to bench Martin Odegaard, but if he keeps performing well, he might force his way into the Arsenal first team.

Hopefully, other players waiting for their chances will perform as well as he did when they play.