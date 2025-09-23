Arsenal’s new signing tipped to shine when he gets going

Viktor Gyökeres arrived at Arsenal following an exceptional season in Portugal, where his prolific goalscoring form earned him the prestigious Gerd Müller Trophy. His reputation as one of Europe’s finest strikers ensured significant anticipation around his move, yet the challenge he now faces is adapting to the intensity and quality of the Premier League, which represents a notable step up from the Portuguese top flight.
Gyökeres’ success at Sporting Club showcased his ability to dominate against strong defenders, but English football presents different demands. The Premier League is widely recognised as faster and more physically testing, meaning even the most accomplished forwards require time to adjust. For Arsenal, patience will be essential as their new striker begins to settle into life in London.
Fällman’s Backing for Gyökeres
Swedish pundit David Fällman has urged calm, emphasising that Gyökeres will need time to build the necessary understanding within Arsenal’s system. Speaking as quoted by FotbollDirekt, he explained, “Regardless of level, you come to a new club. No matter how good you are, you have to go in and get relationships. I think relationships in football are extremely important. And he will somehow crack the code with Arsenal, and Arsenal will crack the code with him. It’s a cliché that things take time. Sometimes it happens quickly, and then everyone is happy, but in a case like this I just think it takes time. Gyökeres is there for a reason, and Arsenal have taken him for a reason. I want to believe that in the end it will be a good match.”
Fällman’s comments underline the belief that while Gyökeres possesses the quality to succeed, his effectiveness will increase as he develops chemistry with his teammates and adapts to the tactical demands of Mikel Arteta’s side.
A Long-Term Investment
Arsenal secured Gyökeres on a long-term contract, underlining their confidence that he will deliver over time. While it may be premature to expect him to replicate his Portuguese numbers immediately, the early signs suggest he has begun his Premier League journey positively. His ability to hold up play, link with teammates and create opportunities already demonstrates why the club invested heavily in his arrival.
Gyökeres joined Arsenal as one of the world’s most in-form strikers, but adaptation is key to unlocking his full potential in England. The club and its supporters will need patience, yet with his proven finishing ability and determination, there is every expectation that he will soon become a consistent goalscoring presence at the highest level.
3 goals in 5-6 matches is not bad. It took Havertz 8-9 matches to score his first which was a penalty.
I just hope we would play more through him. Look at Martinellis goal vs City and Gyökeres goal vs Nottingham. Through ball over the defence, bam. Quite simple and not just side-way passing.
Viktor is quick and strong and can take on his man. We should use it.
Just plays Eze in the left # 10 role and service to the Big Swede improves instantly.
It is as simple as that
Yes we certainly need to focus on scoring goals rather than pretty football and ‘dominating’ as Arteta said after Man City game
Zero value in dominating if not scoring lots of goals and winning!
I get that team coaches ( watching the game at grass level than birds eye as we fans do ) have their stats …but reality is it’s a simple game !
Get the ball in the net.. ! Wright was best at that and didn’t care if it came of his thigh back foot or head !
A goal is a goal and we don’t care if it’s walked in
So whilst I fully understand why Arteta thinks Merino and Rice can play together the facts speak for themselves in terms of lack of creativity. However that’s fine away from home and then Martinelli etc can exploit tiredness…
But at home it’s different…we have to be on the front foot and 2 years ago we were scoring goals in the first 10 – 15 mins
Our defence is great so whether it’s taking the handbrake off or just putting eg Eze and Nwaneri on early to get the goal and if not then Merno to get the draw who knows
At the end of the day we want to be entertained … or is winning PL more important than style ? Can’t always have both !
Today in his pre Port Vale presser Arteta is in a defiant mood about his over cautious approach. Should we believe what we saw and what the pundits asserted or what he is saying time and again? Too many injuries sometimes can be due to the bad luck of not only the player as Arteta stated but due to coaches’ bad luck as well. For a team that tried a first shot on goal around the end of the first half even at home, how can Arteta boast about dominance and undermine the expertise of pundits? 2nd half City just chose to defend because they were leading and wanted to safeguard their players because they played on Thursday. We’ll see Sunday v Newcastle if Arteta is not reverting to his negative tactics.
Ambachew,
Arteta talking about our possession means nothing. What did they do with the possession, not a lot is the answer.
I’m afraid, listening to or reading what Arteta says can be frustrating.
Fans and pundits alike have questioned his selections and formations, but he seems oblivious to these observations.
As his Port Vale press conference showed when these questions were put to him.
Just on another issue, I see our other new Centre Back is now injured, and unfortunately won’t be playing tomorrow. His name escapes me unfortunately.
Derek
I hate hearing about possession, it is worth 0 goals. In fact, it should be a point of embarrassment not pride; if you have the ball 70% of the time but did not score, why are you bragging? it’s either inefficient or uncreative, having so much possession and doing nothing with it.
Second, Arteta saying Merino as AM gave us the best chance of winning he thought: except that the club is 1 win in 10 tries with Merino starting in midfield.
Eze, Saka, Odergaard/Nwaneri together with Gyokeres would be an awesome attack. Arteta should have started EZE or Martinelli against City
I’ve been wanting Eze in the left 8 with an Arsenal quality left winger (perhaps Martinelli) playing together for a very long time.