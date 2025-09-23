Arsenal’s new signing tipped to shine when he gets going

Viktor Gyökeres arrived at Arsenal following an exceptional season in Portugal, where his prolific goalscoring form earned him the prestigious Gerd Müller Trophy. His reputation as one of Europe’s finest strikers ensured significant anticipation around his move, yet the challenge he now faces is adapting to the intensity and quality of the Premier League, which represents a notable step up from the Portuguese top flight.

Gyökeres’ success at Sporting Club showcased his ability to dominate against strong defenders, but English football presents different demands. The Premier League is widely recognised as faster and more physically testing, meaning even the most accomplished forwards require time to adjust. For Arsenal, patience will be essential as their new striker begins to settle into life in London.

Fällman’s Backing for Gyökeres

Swedish pundit David Fällman has urged calm, emphasising that Gyökeres will need time to build the necessary understanding within Arsenal’s system. Speaking as quoted by FotbollDirekt, he explained, “Regardless of level, you come to a new club. No matter how good you are, you have to go in and get relationships. I think relationships in football are extremely important. And he will somehow crack the code with Arsenal, and Arsenal will crack the code with him. It’s a cliché that things take time. Sometimes it happens quickly, and then everyone is happy, but in a case like this I just think it takes time. Gyökeres is there for a reason, and Arsenal have taken him for a reason. I want to believe that in the end it will be a good match.”

Fällman’s comments underline the belief that while Gyökeres possesses the quality to succeed, his effectiveness will increase as he develops chemistry with his teammates and adapts to the tactical demands of Mikel Arteta’s side.

A Long-Term Investment

Arsenal secured Gyökeres on a long-term contract, underlining their confidence that he will deliver over time. While it may be premature to expect him to replicate his Portuguese numbers immediately, the early signs suggest he has begun his Premier League journey positively. His ability to hold up play, link with teammates and create opportunities already demonstrates why the club invested heavily in his arrival.

Gyökeres joined Arsenal as one of the world’s most in-form strikers, but adaptation is key to unlocking his full potential in England. The club and its supporters will need patience, yet with his proven finishing ability and determination, there is every expectation that he will soon become a consistent goalscoring presence at the highest level.

