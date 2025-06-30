Arsenal’s new signing travelled to London yesterday to complete move

Arsenal are close to finalising the signing of Martin Zubimendi after the midfielder reportedly agreed to join the club. The Gunners have pursued the Spanish international for over a year and now look set to land their long-term target.

Zubimendi had previously come close to joining Liverpool, but a move to Anfield ultimately fell through. Arsenal have since stepped in and convinced him to join Mikel Arteta’s project at the Emirates.

Arsenal secure agreement with Spanish midfielder

According to Noticias de Gipuzkoa, Zubimendi arrived in London on Sunday as he prepares to complete his move to Arsenal. The Gunners are expected to pay a fee above his release clause, but in instalments to meet Real Sociedad’s financial requirements.

With Thomas Partey departing the club this summer, Arsenal have prioritised strengthening their midfield, and Zubimendi is expected to play a central role in that rebuild.

The Gunners have beaten off competition from Real Madrid to secure the 26-year-old, who has impressed in La Liga with his intelligence, work rate and ability to control the tempo of matches.

Midfield reinforcement arrives at key moment

Arsenal’s lack of depth in central midfield has been a concern in recent seasons, particularly during long campaigns across multiple competitions. Zubimendi’s arrival is viewed as a crucial step toward addressing that issue.

If the move is completed without delays, he will link up with the squad in time for pre-season preparations and could make his debut in one of Arsenal’s early summer friendlies.

His signing adds balance to the squad and provides a long-term solution in the heart of midfield, where he is expected to challenge for a starting role immediately.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…