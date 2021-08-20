Arsenal’s new transfers won’t have an impact in the short term

Delivered transfers won’t change a thing! At least not straight away! (Opinion)

As nice as new signings are in a club, I can’t help but feel that our new additions are just going to paper over the cracks so that Mikel Arteta and the board can say they promised signings and they delivered. In fact if you compare our signings to other top EPL teams, I am much more likely to use my NetBet Welcome Offer to bet on Chelsea or Man United to take the title away from Manchester City, even though I am a certified Arsenal fan.

I am not doubting the ability or talent of these players. They are all individually talented and I am sure have potential to reach the top. However none of these players other than Odegaard really stand out to me as wow or big signings.

All I am going on with Odegaard is that in his loan spell when he was fit he impacted the team in a positive way. But now he is a permanent fixture in the side he no longer needs to prove himself for a move away from Real Madrid so will he drop off performance wise as so many players have the tendency to do?

I say that because I want you to cast your mind back to loan spell number one for Dani Ceballos. He came bursting out and had an amazing loan spell which meant we would go back for him and so they did. However in his second loan spell he, and I don’t think he would disagree, struggled to get off the starting blocks and didn’t impact the team in the way he could or should have. Which in turn led to a return to Real at the end of the season where he doesn’t seem to be coming back for a third loan spell.

So with Odegaard, now that permanent move has been made, I hope he can be one of those players that continues his form and impacts this team to show the transfer was worthwhile.

Despite the signings there is still a lot of work to do at Arsenal, and although the transfer window isn’t closed I can’t see that Arsenal will be able to finish all the business they must finish in this window.

In my opinion they need to get rid of the likes of, Willian, Reiss Nelson, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Eddie Nketiah to name a few.

We cannot afford to lose Alex Lacazette if we do not have a replacement for him. We need a top striker at Arsenal, not someone who is unheard of, and we cannot bag a top striker with only a few days left of this window.

I hope the new additions do impact the team positively as the board have spent money and obviously persuaded these players to join by showing them what their ambitions are.

Us fans are used to being let down, but the players don’t deserve that, and so for their sake as well as ours I hope they prove the doubters wrong, myself included in some aspects, and begin to help the rebuild of the club in the best possible way rather than helping to paper over the cracks!

What do you think, Gooners?