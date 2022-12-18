Arsenal’s newest star? Cozier-Duberry showcases his skills against Juventus (Video)

Not many Arsenal fans were aware of the name of Amario Cozier-Duberry before this summer’s trip to Dubai, but of all the youngsters that were taken to the mid-season training trip, he was the one that stood out the most.

He is still only 17 years-old, but in the half hour he was on the pitch against Juventus, he looked like an extremely competent, nimble and speedy winger that could hold his own against much older and more experienced opponents than he is used to facing.

Mikel Arteta himself must have been very impressed with what he saw, and could it be possible that he is now a viable backup to Saka and Martinelli, despite his tender years?

Anyway, have a look and see what you think of his performance yesterday…

———————————————–

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

The Arsenal boss talks about lack of finishing, Nketiah, Nelson, and other injuries

Please enjoy, share, and subscribe to Just Arsenal Vids