Arsenal’s next 5 games after the interlull – How many points can we expect?

Arsenal defeated Manchester United 3-1 in their final game before the international break. The victory over the weekend, with goals from Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice, and Gabriel Jesus, moves them two points behind league leaders Manchester City. When the league resumes after the international break, they will be looking to put together a much-needed winning streak to keep Manchester City on their toes and overtake them for the top spot in the Premier League if the Sky Blues lose concentration.

So, what are their next league games following the break?

Everton

The Toffees have had a rough start to this new season. Four games into the season, they’ve not registered a win; they’ve lost three games and drawn one. Even with their bad start, they are not to be overlooked. Last season, even while they were struggling, they managed to beat Arsenal 1-0 at Goodison Park. Arsenal managed to beat them 4-0 at the Emirates. On September 17th, the Gunners will be hoping to build on their 3-1 Manchester United win by beating Everton on their own home turf.

Tottenham

On September 24, the first North London Derby will be played at the Emirates, with Arsenal expecting to win. Last season, Arsenal proved they ruled North London, picking up all six points from Spurs. The desire of Arteta and his boys will be to once again pick up all six points versus our rivals. However, they’ll need to be perfect to do so. Spurs are stronger and much better than they were last season as it seems that Ange Postecoglou has transformed them. This has been clear in their being unbeaten going into this international break; they have won three and drawn once and are currently neck and neck with Arsenal. Could be a very tough Derby this season.

Bournemouth

On paper, Arsenal should beat the Cherries. Last season, Bournemouth surrendered all six points to them; I predict the same will happen this season. On September 30th, take it to the bank. Arsenal are picking up three points over Andoni Iraola and his boys.

Manchester City

Last season, the Citizens took six key points from Arsenal, beating them home and away. Nonetheless, the last time they met was in the FA Community Shield, which Arsenal won. Mikel Arteta should be optimistic that his club can repeat their Community Shield performance and overcome the reigning Premier League defending champs. The only way to be better than them in the title race is to take points from them. When the two teams meet on October 8th at the Emirates, only an Arsenal victory will do.

Chelsea

Last season, Arsenal beat Chelsea, who had a season to forget, home and away. Chelsea have since evolved with new signings and a new coach, Mauricio Pochettino. They haven’t had a bright start to the season; they have two losses, a win and a draw this season. It will be surprising if, come October 21st, they manage to get a point when Arsenal visit them at Stamford Bridge. Like the North London derby, I only see one outcome between the Chelsea vs. Arsenal game, and it is Arteta and the boys picking a huge win over Pochettino and his boys.

Those are the next PL fixtures lined up for the Gunners. In these 5 games, how many points do you think they’ll pick?

Darren N