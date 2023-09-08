Arsenal’s next 5 games after the interlull – How many points can we expect?

Arsenal defeated Manchester United 3-1 in their final game before the international break. The victory over the weekend, with goals from Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice, and Gabriel Jesus, moves them two points behind league leaders Manchester City. When the league resumes after the international break, they will be looking to put together a much-needed winning streak to keep Manchester City on their toes and overtake them for the top spot in the Premier League if the Sky Blues lose concentration.
So, what are their next league games following the break?
Everton
The Toffees have had a rough start to this new season. Four games into the season, they’ve not registered a win; they’ve lost three games and drawn one. Even with their bad start, they are not to be overlooked. Last season, even while they were struggling, they managed to beat Arsenal 1-0 at Goodison Park. Arsenal managed to beat them 4-0 at the Emirates. On September 17th, the Gunners will be hoping to build on their 3-1 Manchester United win by beating Everton on their own home turf.
Tottenham
On September 24, the first North London Derby will be played at the Emirates, with Arsenal expecting to win. Last season, Arsenal proved they ruled North London, picking up all six points from Spurs. The desire of Arteta and his boys will be to once again pick up all six points versus our rivals. However, they’ll need to be perfect to do so. Spurs are stronger and much better than they were last season as it seems that Ange Postecoglou has transformed them. This has been clear in their being unbeaten going into this international break; they have won three and drawn once and are currently neck and neck with Arsenal. Could be a very tough Derby this season.
Bournemouth
On paper, Arsenal should beat the Cherries. Last season, Bournemouth surrendered all six points to them; I predict the same will happen this season. On September 30th, take it to the bank. Arsenal are picking up three points over Andoni Iraola and his boys.
Manchester City
Last season, the Citizens took six key points from Arsenal, beating them home and away. Nonetheless, the last time they met was in the FA Community Shield, which Arsenal won. Mikel Arteta should be optimistic that his club can repeat their Community Shield performance and overcome the reigning Premier League defending champs. The only way to be better than them in the title race is to take points from them. When the two teams meet on October 8th at the Emirates, only an Arsenal victory will do.
Chelsea
Last season, Arsenal beat Chelsea, who had a season to forget, home and away. Chelsea have since evolved with new signings and a new coach, Mauricio Pochettino. They haven’t had a bright start to the season; they have two losses, a win and a draw this season. It will be surprising if, come October 21st, they manage to get a point when Arsenal visit them at Stamford Bridge. Like the North London derby, I only see one outcome between the Chelsea vs. Arsenal game, and it is Arteta and the boys picking a huge win over Pochettino and his boys.
Those are the next PL fixtures lined up for the Gunners. In these 5 games, how many points do you think they’ll pick?
Darren N
If we’d like to win EPL, we must get at least ten points from the games:
– Win against Everton
– Win against Spuds
– Win against Bournemouth
– Draw or lose against Man City
– Draw against Chelsea
I sure hope that is the minimum outcome. The next set of games will certainly be more challenging and trickier than before and not just because of the teams we are facing.
– Everton has got the international break to drill themselves for our match.
– Spurs may be at peak momentum when facing us.
– Bournemouth is really physical and they do score goals even when expected to lose.
– Man City is Man City
– Chelsea might improve and build momentum in time to face us.
– We still have to keep in mind of UCL.
Certainly hope Arsenal will take it game by game and not succumb to the pressure.
I’m not worried about Everton, but Spuds have surprisingly got better after Kane left
Maybe because Kane didn’t put a lot of effort in high-pressing, whereas Spuds’ new CFs worked harder as their first defenders
Minimum 13/15 points if we want to stay within touching distance of Man City.
I do think we are long overdue a win against Man City and it is time to change that narrative however it’s hard to be very confident about that given our appalling record against them since Guardiola been in charge.
It is very much in our grasp getting thirteen points from the next five games.
Winning the next three games would give us enough confidence to face the Citizens.
So four wins and a draw with either the Citizens or Chelsea should do the trick.
– Draw against Everton 0-0
– Draw against Spuds 1-1
– Win against Bournemouth 2-1
– Loss against Man City 0-1
– Win against Chelsea 3-0