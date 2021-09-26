Arsenal’s next 5 winnable games can define our season (4 at home)

After our awful start to the season, Mikel Arteta has got the team back on track as his new arrivals begin to smoothly integrate into the squad.

Now the Gunners have 4 of our next 5 games all being played at the Emirates so we will see if Arteta can begin to use the 12th man to his advantage and turn our ground into a fortress.

Today will obviously be the biggest test with our fierce rivals Tottenham coming to town, but the fact is that Nuno Santo has not got his squad firing at all at the moment and are there for the taking. The Spurs have lost 3-0 in their last two games, both against London opposition, so hopefully we can make that a hat-trick of Derby defeats for the Spuds.

After our euphoric 3-0 win over Spurs(!), we then travel down to the South Coast to take on Brighton, which will be tough as the Seagulls have 4 of their 5 League games up to press, but I’ll be happy if we scrape past them with a single goal.

Then we have three home games in a row, League games against Palace and Aston Villa, which will need the home fans to get right behind the team to make sure we take all six points which should see us comfortably near the top of the table at last, which is what we are all wishing for right now.

By then our confidence should be sky high for the visit of Leeds United to the Emirates for a place in the last 8 of the League Cuup, which will probably be our easiest game of the 5 after beating Tottenham.

In my opinion, all 5 of these games are ultimately winnable, and such a run would give all Arsenal fans great faith in getting our Arsenal back.

COYG!