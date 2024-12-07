Arsenal’s next 6 games are looking a lot better than Liverpool’s right now

After last weekend, Liverpool commanded a 9-point lead on our Gunners in the title race.

While we hoped for Arteta and the boys to keep their winning run going in midweek (they were in a run of 3 wins in 3 before the United game), we were also looking forward to Liverpool hopefully dropping points at Newcastle on Wednesday.

Thankfully, that’s just what happened: we beat United 2-0, and Newcastle managed to do something Manchester City failed to do last Sunday: deny Liverpool all 3 points by drawing 3-3 with them.

Now, Arsenal has a perfect opportunity to put pressure on them and further narrow that gap, with hopes of winning the league in the PL homestretch.

After that win over United, I expect nothing but a winning run for our Gunners in the foreseeable future.

Looking at the PL fixtures, I can’t help but feel we’ve got 18 points for grabs in our next 6 PL games.Our next six league games include matches against Fulham, Everton, Palace, Ipswich, Brentford, and Brighton.

Liverpool, on the other hand, is entering a period where they’ll prove whether they’re title contenders or title pretenders.

While we should easily navigate through our next six Premier League fixtures, Liverpool must travel to face Everton in the Merseyside Derby; they must beat Man Utd at Anfield and stun Tottenham at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The three games I’ve highlighted in their next six fixtures are ones where they could potentially drop points. They also have to face Fulham, Southampton and Leicester.

Trust me, if Arsenal manages to secure maximum points in the next six Premier League matches – or nearly so – Arteta and his team will undoubtedly have narrowed the gap with Liverpool by the PL run-in.

And hopefully at that time injuries or suspensions won’t continue to hold back this Arsenal team.

Are we feeling hopeful Gooners?

Darren N

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…