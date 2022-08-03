Arsenal’s next big star set for Championship loan move

Arsenal youngster Charlie Patino is now expected to join Blackpool on loan for the upcoming Championship season, with hope that he will pick up plenty of first-team minutes this term.

The 18 year-old made his senior debut last term when coming off the bench to score in our Carabao Cup win over Sunderland, before featuring against Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup also, and it was thought that he could be in line for further action in the upcoming campaign.

Those minutes now look set to be picked up on loan with Blackpool after Jeorge Bird confirmed he was set for the move.

Patino has been the subject of interest from the Spanish federation, who have previously attempted to convince him to switch allegiances from England, but he remains with the England U19 at present.

The wonderkid has previously been described as the hottest young talent to come out of our academy, with a likeness to Jack Wilshere having been mentioned.

It remains to be seen whether fellow CM Miguel Azeez could also find himself going out on loan. having returned from a failed temporary move at the start of last term, but with Albert Sambi Lokonga, Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka, Mo Elneny and Ainsley Maitland-Niles ahead of him in the pecking order, a loan move should be considered.

Patrick