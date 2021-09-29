Arsenal’s next big starlet’s loan period suffers another setback

Danny Cowley was that manager that was tasked with looking after Emile Smith-Rowe’s development before he came back to become a star at Arsenal, and it was hoped that the now Portsmouth manager would have just as much success with Miguel Azeez, our young midfielder who was spectacular for the Gunners U23 side last season.

But his debut against Cambridge did not go too well, and the 19 year old has remained on the bench for every game since then. Cowley explained yesterday: ‘Sometimes we need to remember that Miguel (Azeez) is a young player who is seeing this level of football for the first time.

‘At the moment, he’s learning about the level and about himself and the best way that he can come in and have an impact on games.

‘I think he has been training really, really well and there’s no doubt he’s going to be a top player.

‘Technically and athletically, you can see that he has great qualities and he’ll just be waiting for the next opportunity and I’m sure when it comes he’ll be ready to take it.’

But now, ahead of tonight’s game with League leaders Sunderland, Cowley has revealed that Azeez won’t even be on the bench tonight after sustaining an injury in training, which could be a big setback. “He’s got a groin strain unfortunately,” Cowley told HampshireLive.

“He had a scan today, so we are awaiting those results.”

It will be a real shame if he is out for some time, considering he has only played once in this loan period. Fingers crossed he won’t have to be recalled to Arsenal for treatment and can still get some game time before Xmas…