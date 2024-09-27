Arsenal’s next five games will be a lot easier than our first five!

After coming out of a difficult run unscathed, Arsenal should build a head of steam with the favourable fixtures ahead.

The recent run of fixtures we’ve been on recently has been hugely anticipated since the fixtures were first released a month or so ago, not just for the huge rivalry between the two clubs (Man City and Tottenham) but also for the difficulty of playing such incredibly competitive teams consecutively so early in the campaign.

Couple that with the Champions league draw putting a tricky trip to Atalanta in between those mammoth encounters, then it had all the makings of a season defining period for the rest our 2024/2025 campaign. The mini injury crisis heading into that run did not do our chances of coming out intact any good either, due to the absence of key players especially our very own skipper Martin Ødegaard.

With all that said though, it is a massive relief that we came out of the run unscathed with us remaining unbeaten while taking a respectable 5 points from a potential 9. We started off the run with a mature performance in a one nil win over Spurs, before dropping arguably the worst performance in our very recent history in the draw against Atalanta, then eventually rounding it off with that phenomenal defensive display to get a draw at city, despite being down to ten men for the entire second half. Even though there were visible highs and lows in that one week run, we came out unbeaten and that’s what is important.

What our attentions should turn to now is taking advantage of the favorable run of fixtures coming up and with us already getting back to winning ways with a 5-1 thrashing of Bolton on Wednesday night then we should only have more confidence to build a little run in our next five games in all competitions, after the Bolton win we’ll play Leicester city, PSG and Southampton while playing Bournemouth and Shakhtar Donetsk after the international break. In that run are teams we should be beating quite comfortably with the exception of PSG only.

The need for to us to not slip up when these favourable runs come along is the consequence that dropped points might have towards the tail end of the campaign (premier league especially). Just to give a painful reminder of the importance of these sort of runs is that little period in December 2023 where we lost back to back games to West Ham and Fulham respectively before losing to Liverpool in the Fa cup third round. This did not only damage our chances of winning the league at the time, but in my opinion was the real reason we missed out on the league title to City, you cannot relent and be losing back-to-back games to those sorts of teams especially when you’re fighting for the league against a team like Manchester City.

We have to be relentlessly ruthless if we’re going to win our first major title since 2004 and we have to start with this run of games.

In our next five games, how many points do you all expect us to pick up gooners?!

KENNETH BENJAMIN.

