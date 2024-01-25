Arsenal’s next five Premier League games points prediction

December was a challenging month for Arsenal, marked by three Premier League defeats that caused us to drop from the top of the standings to fourth place. However, we have since reclaimed the third spot after a convincing victory over Crystal Palace last weekend.

Arsenal is currently five points behind the league leaders, Liverpool. It is widely acknowledged that we cannot afford to drop too many points in the upcoming matches if we intend to maintain a title challenge. There is a limited margin for error, especially when competing against formidable teams like Liverpool and Manchester City.

Now, what are the chances of us dropping significant points in the next five league games?

These are our next five Premier League games and my own opinion on what I consider to be the most likely results. Of course, this is a personal opinion and very subjective and I hope I am very wrong in a couple of the games.

Nottingham Forest v Arsenal – 3 points

I do expect us to win this one and comfortably so, most likely by a couple of goals, Forest is not that good a team and it would be fairly disastrous if we did drop points against Nuno Espírito Santo’s side.

Arsenal v Liverpool – 1 point

I am going with a draw in this one, my confidence is low against Liverpool, I could be wrong and hope I am but based on what I have seen this season, Liverpool is the better side currently and I just do not see us beating them. However, I do not see us losing either.

West Ham United v Arsenal – 1 point

Last season’s game at the London Stadium still gives me nightmares and I fear there may be the same sort of outcome this time. West Ham has become a slight bogey team in recent times and I have this horrible feeling they will take points off us again. I will not mention this season’s game at the Emirates, that is still too raw.

Burnley v Arsenal – 3 points

I am very confident we will beat the Clarets, I cannot envisage us not winning this game and if we were to, then as far as I would be concerned, our title hopes would be over.

Arsenal v Newcastle United – 3 points

A lot will depend on what state the Geordies will be in when we play them. Will they have a number of their injured players back? will they have any sort of momentum? Those questions are difficult to answer but based on what I know right now and current form, I fully expect us to win.

Total points 11 from a possible 15

Conclusion

There are two ways to look at this, one, we are unbeaten or two, we dropped four points, I suppose it depends on if you are a half-full or half-empty type of person.

Personally, dropping four points in five games is not title-winning form, hopefully, I am very wrong.

