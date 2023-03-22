Arsenal’s next four games – Will 4 wins bring the title tantalisingly close?

The Gunners only dream of one thing: lifting the Premier League title. They have a clear sight of the trophy at least 19 years after they last tasted league glory.

Arsenal’s last win (4-1 over Crystal Palace) before this international break saw them go 8 points clear of second-placed Manchester City, though the Cityzens have played a game less. But this lead is nothing when there are 10 games to play. After being eliminated from every other competition, Arsenal has no excuse not to win the title, because they only have one competition to focus on right now.

Arsenal’s next four Premier League games could jeopardise their chances of winning the league. Although the title is in sight, the battle continues.

Arsenal vs. Leeds

Arsenal will play Leeds United at the Emirates Stadium on April 1, 2022. The North London giants, who have been unbeaten in the league in the last five games, should easily dismantle the struggling Whites.

Liverpool vs. Arsenal

Arsenal will head to Anfield in the hopes of stealing all three points from a shaky Liverpool side that has been inconsistent.

West Ham vs. Arsenal

Mikel Arteta’s men could resume or extend their winning streak after the Liverpool game when they face the Hammers on April 16th at the London Stadium.

Arsenal vs. Southampton

Southampton will visit Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium. Although Southampton has proven to be a difficult nut to crack for Arsenal, this Arsenal team is not like the ones in the past.

The Gunners must win every game in the league from here on if they are to have any chance of capturing the league title. If that doesn’t happen, they’ll have to rely on Pep Guardiola’s team to lose points against challenging league opponents along the way, but that’s a gamble.