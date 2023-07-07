Arsenal’s next new starlet earns a promotion to the U21s along with a new contract

Talented youngster signs pro-contract

Arsenal’s young talent pool continues to flourish as Josh Robinson has signed his first professional contract with the club. The 18-year-old defender, who can play at right-back or centre-back, has been a versatile player since joining the Gunners in 2016.

Robinson’s impressive performances last season saw him make 19 appearances across various academy sides, including an impressive run to the final of the FA Youth Cup with the Arsenal U18s. His development and commitment have earned him the opportunity to become a full-time member of the U21 squad.

🔴⚪️ | OFFICIAL: Robinson signs first Arsenal deal. Arsenal defender Josh Robinson (18) signed his first professional contract with Arsenal today. ✍️✅ The England youth international made 19 appearances for the Arsenal academy last season. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🗣️ Robinson: “I'm very happy to… pic.twitter.com/gFtqFwKevG — Punch Drunk Arsenal (@PunchDrunkAFC) July 6, 2023

Expressing his joy upon signing his contract, the young gun said, “I’m very happy to reach this milestone. I feel like I’ve worked a lot and deserved it, and I’m just hungry for more.” He also expressed his trust in the coaching staff, acknowledging their dedication to his development as a player.

Describing his playing style, Robinson highlighted his ability as a ball-playing centre-back. He emphasized his speed, defensive skills, and his capability to carry the ball up the pitch effectively.

The club congratulated the youngster on his first professional contract and expressed their excitement for his continued growth and progress. With his technical ability, versatility, and dedication to improvement, Robinson is set to make further strides in his career at the Emirates Stadium.

Some fans have already been left impressed by the young man

Josh Robinson. Next best thing out of Arsenal academy. 18s, CB. Incredible talent, me and my guys couldnt believe how good he is when watching him — H (@ClockEndH) May 25, 2022

The defender has made 43 appearances for the club’s U18 side in total, while also appearing twice for the U21s.

As the North London outfit continues to invest in nurturing young talents, Robinson’s signing is another testament to the club’s commitment to developing promising players and providing them with opportunities to showcase their abilities.

Fans will be eagerly anticipating his future contributions as he looks to make an impact on the senior stage in the coming years.

Writer – Yash Bisht