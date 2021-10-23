Arsenal’s next one-club man is already one of their heroes

Having a player that starts and ends their career at one club is a rarity nowadays, but Arsenal has one player in their squad, who is open to doing that.

The Gunners are currently blessed with several players who have broken through from their academy.

Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe are two of the leading academy graduates currently in Mikel Arteta’s squad.

Both Englishmen are the envy of clubs around Europe and they would not lack takers if Arsenal places them on the transfer market.

But Smith Rowe isn’t thinking about leaving the Emirates and says he would remain at Arsenal for life if the club wants him to stay.

In a recent interview with Standard Sport, when asked if he wants to remain at Arsenal for the rest of his career, he says:

“I hope so, I definitely hope so. If Arsenal want me for the rest of my career, then I am going to stay here forever.

“It is always difficult [to stay at one club for your career], but for me personally I’d love to be here forever.

“For me it was easy [to sign a new contract with Arsenal]. Obviously it didn’t look like that from the outside, it looked quite difficult.

“For me, playing for Arsenal, growing up an Arsenal fan and my family around me, it was easy. Growing up in London, I didn’t want to move out of London. It was probably one of the easiest decisions I’ve made.”

Smith Rowe is one bedrock of this Arsenal team and he could remain at the Emirates for at least the next decade.

However, staying at the same club for the rest of your career isn’t so straightforward because it requires you to remain in the plans of every manager the club appoints.

If Mikel Arteta is sacked and replaced with a new boss who doesn’t think Smith Rowe fits his system, the Englishman could be sold by the club.

Arsenal fans would love to see him remain at the club forever, but it would also require that his level of performance doesn’t drop.