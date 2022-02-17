Arsenal’s next pre-season plans puts them close to Stan Kroenke

Arsenal is planning to spend their pre-season training in the United States this summer.

The Gunners had planned to be in the States last year, but a covid outbreak in their squad meant they couldn’t partake in the Florida Cup.

The Daily Mail reports that plans are underway for them to train across the Atlantic ahead of the 2022/2023 season.

If everything works out fine, they would train close to the club’s owner, Stan Kroenke, who should visit them.

The American billionaire is in a celebratory mood after his LA Rams just won the Super Bowl.

He is likely to pursue the same success with Arsenal as they continue to rebuild Mikel Arteta’s squad.

The Gunners didn’t make a signing in the January transfer window, but they should revamp the group in the summer.

Kroenke will get the chance to see the players at Arteta’s disposal and it would probably spur him to spend more money on the group.

Just Arsenal Opinion

This trip would be very good for our brand exposure, but, more importantly, Kroenke will get to watch the players live.

Hopefully, by the time of the pre-season, the club would have added some new and impressive players to the group.