Arsenal’s next signing after Ben White is revealed

Arsenal has made signing Denis Zakaria their next priority when they have completed the transfer of Ben White.

The Gunners have had a busy transfer window so far with White set to follow Nuno Tavares and Albert Sambi Lokonga into the Emirates.

Arsenal would then focus on their midfield, an area where they have lost the likes of Martin Odegaard and Dani Ceballos this summer.

Among the midfielders currently available at the club, they could still lose Granit Xhaka to AS Roma and have made Lucas Torreira surplus to requirements.

Todofichajes says they will move for Zakaria as soon as they have completed the transfer of White.

The Swiss midfielder has been their long-term target and he has told Borussia Monchengladbach that he won’t sign a new contract.

The German club is now open to selling him in this summer transfer window to avoid losing him for free next summer.

Despite having an expiring contract, the report says Gladbach wants €30M for his signature.

However, Arsenal is looking to negotiate that down but the Gunners are willing to pay over 20m euros to sign him.

Zakaria remains a key player for the Swiss national team and he was with them at Euro 2020 as they reached the quarter-final of the competition.