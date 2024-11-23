Arsenal’s next six fixtures compared to Man City and Liverpool looks promising for us

Arsenal’s next six fixtures compared to Man City and Liverpool should be a source of hope.

Arsenal will welcome back club football this weekend and I’m sure that will be a very welcome sight for the gooners who have been starved of PL action for two weeks now. This return will be an interesting watch, our form in the last few games led many into believing that the break will be helpful for Arteta in resting and revitalizing this group of players. It will be interesting to see if the break will do us a world of good, not only for the Forest game but for the next string of matches.

Due to the run of results in the last few games in the League, we have found ourselves NINE points adrift of leaders Liverpool in the race for the crown at the end of the season. This nine point gap in the first 11 games of the campaign means that if Arsenal were to go on and win the PL this season, it will be an unprecedented achievement in the competition’s history! Only two teams have ever won the Premier League while being 8 points behind in the first eleven games and those teams were Blackburn Rovers and Manchester United (twice). However, for us to break that record come the end of the season, we have to start winning games!

Our next six fixtures will provide us with the opportunity of not only winning games but also cutting the gap to the top two. This is especially so when comparing our next six fixtures with that of Liverpool’s and City’s. By just looking at this table:

Arsenal ……………………….Liverpool…………………. Manchester City

Nottm Forest (H) …..Southampton (A).. Tottenham (H)

West Ham (A) ………….Man City (H)…………….. Liverpool (A)

Man United (H)………..Newcastle (A) …………..Nottingham Forest (H)

Fulham (A)………………… Everton (A)……………… Crystal Palace (A)

Everton (H)…………………. Fulham (H) ……………..Man United (H)

C. Palace (A)……………….. Tottenham (A)………… Aston Villa (A)

You can see the Gunners have the better run of fixtures as opposed to our two rivals who are faced with some really difficult fixtures. Aside from having to face eachother, the pair will also face some bogey teams. Liverpool for example will have to player the Merseyside derby as well as having to face a side like Spurs away from home, City will also face playing bogey teams like Villa and Spurs and that should be an advantage to the Gunners.

There are no easy fixtures in the Premier League but we will be happy to have this run coming up but then again, it is kind of expected given how difficult our fixtures have been this season, a nicer run was going to come for us sooner rather than later. Now we just have to make sure we utilize this opportunity to cut the gap, a points total of 15 points should be okay in this run of six games but might also not be enough given the points gap. With this said gooners, how many points do you all realistically see the Gunners winning from the next six games?

